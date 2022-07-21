Nagpur, Jul 21 (PTI) Seven langurs have been stranded on a water-logged high power transmission tower here since five days, and a rescue team has made an artificial bridge for them to come down to safety.

Efforts are still on to rescue the monkeys from the tower, which has been surrounded by water in Mahurzari village of Nagpur district following heavy rains in the area, forest officials said on Thursday.

Attempts were also made to rescue the animals, who have been stranded since Sunday, with the help of ropes and boats, but there has been no success so far, they said.

A 200 metre long artificial bridge has now been made over the flood waters till the nearest land mass using bamboo sheets, sticks nets, dried tree branches and empty drums, state Wildlife Advisory Board member Kundan Hate told PTI.

Rescuers are hoping the langurs would use the bridge to come down from the tower and cross over to the land, he said.

Personnel of the forest department, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's fire unit, state Wildlife Advisory Board and the Transit Treatment Centre for wild animals here have been jointly making efforts to rescue the animals.

