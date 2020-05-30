India News | Lanka Dinakar Hails Andhra HC for Re-instating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as SEC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday hailed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict on re-instating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner.

"BJP's ex-minister Srinivas Rao had filed public interest litigation in the HC in respect of Ultravirus Ordinance, which had been issued by the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Ordinance had scaled down the term of SEC's office from 5 years to 3 years. Thus, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government indirectly removed Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar by means of that Ordinance," Dinakar told ANI.

While hailing the HC's verdict on SEC, he said that Andhra Pradesh CM had violated the constitution by passing such an Ordinance.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar resumed the office of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner on Friday soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

The division bench of the High Court headed by its Chief Justice J K Maheshwari cancelled the ordinance brought by the government changing the rules of appointment of State Election Commissioner, stating that the state government has no power to do so. (ANI)

