Mumbai Rains Starts Trending on Twitter as City Experiences First Pre-Monsoon 2020 Rainfall in Some Parts, Check Funny Tweets on May Rain

Mumbai, May 30: Several parts of Mumbai experienced light showers on Friday night, bringing much-needed respite to Mumbaikars reeling under intense heat. Soon enough, people started tweeting with #MumbaiRains as the city witnessed pre-monsoon showers. Some Twitterati were giving funny reactions while others shared memes. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Rainfall to Hit Kerala Between June 1 and 5, to Reach Mumbai Between June 15 and 20, Says IMD.

"Parts of Mumbai witnessing very scattered light drizzle. These are stray showers. Widespread moderate/heavy showers on the way from ~June 2nd," WeatherCast India tweeted.

Parts of #Mumbai witnessing very scattered light drizzle. These are stray showers. Widespread moderate/heavy showers on the way from ~June 2nd.#MumbaiRains #Premonsoon https://t.co/9lj7xtnY8w — WeatherCast India (Monsoon2020) (@WeathrCast) May 29, 2020

11:11 Oh wowww! It's raining at JVLR 😘#MumbaiRains are here 😍😍😍 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 29, 2020

we had a lights out half an hour ago and when the lights came back this happened #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8bnrV81I8G — 𝐢𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐭 (@alwaysueroda) May 29, 2020

According to India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon 2020 is most likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 and June 20. The city will also receive pre-monsoon showers between June 2 and June 4.