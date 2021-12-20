Rameswaram, Dec 20 (PTI) As many as 14 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, Fisheries and Police officials here said.

The arrest comes a day after that Navy apprehended 55 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, besides seizing 8 boats.

On Monday, the Lankan navy held the 14 fishermen who had put out to the sea from Puthukottai and seized two of their boats, they said, adding, the fishers were arrested from near Jaffna.

