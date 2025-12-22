Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22(ANI): Large flocks of rare migratory bird species have been spotted across multiple regions of the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. The birds, including the Oriental Darter, Little Cormorant, Spoonbill, and Medium Egret, have made their presence known in the area.

Over the past few days, Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu has been seeing large flocks of Rosy Starling birds, creating stunning formations as they soar across the sky.

According to Ornithologists, these birds arrive in southern districts, such as Thoothukudi, as part of their winter migration from Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe.

These birds take flight from their breeding grounds around September-October and arrive in the Indian Continent to stay till March-April. Other than Tamil Nadu, these birds are known to flock to Gujarat, MP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and North India.

The reason for their migration ranges from weather preference to food abundance. They are omnivorous birds who look for places where insects are likely to reside, often in grasslands and farm fields.

Flocking together while migrating is also a way to confuse larger predators, while their murmurs make for a serene environment.

They flaunt a naturally stunning aesthetic with light pink and black feathers and a sharp beak, which they use to grab grasshoppers and other pests from plants.

Other migratory birds have made their way into India, particularly around Chilika Lake in Odisha, where more than 87 species were sighted, according to the Chilika Wildlife Division in late November.

The Chilika Wildlife Division DFO, Amlan Nayak, commented on the potential outcome of the migratory season."This year, the number of migratory birds has exceeded two lakhs. Eighty-seven species have been sighted, while only sixty species were reported by the same time last year. This can be taken as a positive sign.", he stated.

To enhance public awareness, the division has planned outreach activities near the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary. Only limited groups will be allowed inside the sanctuary due to administrative protocols. Chilika typically records around 222-223 migratory species each winter, and officials expect the numbers to rise in the coming weeks.

The winter migration period runs through March and April, ending when these birds return to their homes. (ANI)

