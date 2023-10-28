Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) Huge quantity of Burmese betel nuts have been seized from Guwahati Railway Station, when those were being transported from Tripura's Agartala to Secunderabad in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

Assam Police Spokesperson Pranabjyoti Goswami said the operation was carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off.

Also Read | Budhni Election 2023: Congress Candidate Vikram Matsal to Take on BJP’s Shivraj Shingh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

"The team conducted a search operation and a total of 499 gunny bags, each containing 45 kg of Burmese betel nuts, have been seized," Goswami said.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati, he added.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's Abstention From UNGA Resolution 'Shocking', Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)