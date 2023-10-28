Ujjain, October 28: The excitement for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 is raging as the polling date inches closer. The incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain Madhya Pradesh, while Congress is eyeing to clinch the state like they did in the 2018 Assembly Election. The Budhni constituency is one of the crucial seats among the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Historically a stronghold for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he will be in the fray against Congress candidate Vikram Mastal.

Budhni is a rural seat located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. It is part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and falls under the Malwa North region. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the past 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Indian National Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners Including PM Narendra Modi for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Candidates for Budhni Election 2023:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan:

For this term’s assembly elections, the BJP has fielded current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the Budhni seat. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has represented the Budhni assembly seat since 2006. The BJP stalwart won the seat for his party in the 2008, 2013 and 2018 assembly elections.

Vikram Matsal

Congress has fielded Vikram Mastal for the Budhni seat, who is best known for his role as Lord Hanuman in the 2008 television series ‘Ramayan.’ He will be contesting against the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Former CM and Congress State President Kamal Nath Files Nomination From Chhindwara District (Watch Video).

What Happened in the 2018 Budhni Election:

In 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the election with a significant margin of over 58,000 votes. He defeated former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav. Chouhan, who represented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received more than 123,492 votes, while Yadav secured more than 64,493. This resulted in a vote percentage of 60.25 percent.

The Election for Budhni Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Budhni Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission.

