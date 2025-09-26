New Delhi [India] September 26 (ANI): The debut edition of Art Asia Delhi 2025, co-hosted by Art Asia and Kintex, was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, H E Lee Seong-ho, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The event is supported by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as the Korean Cultural Centre India.

Marking a historic milestone, Art Asia Delhi 2025 stands as the largest Korea-led international art fair ever hosted in India. The landmark event united 51 galleries and over 220 artists from nations such as Korea, India, the United States, Japan, and beyond--showcasing more than 760 artworks across 61 booths. This dynamic convergence of cultures and creativity set the stage for a vibrant exchange of ideas. The exhibition unfolds across nine curated sections, including a cutting-edge New Media Special Exhibition featuring AI-powered and interactive works, and a Master's Special Exhibition honouring iconic artists from both India and Korea.

Also Read | FirstCry Slapped With INR 2 Lakh Fine by CCPA for Misleading Ads and Unfair Trade Practices.

The event was honoured by the distinguished presence of Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art; Manisha Swami, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations; Yoo Jin Ryong, former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea; and Lee Dal Gon, former Minister of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event after the traditional lighting of the lamp, H E Lee Seong-ho called it a 'historic art fair', and said, "This is the largest Korean-led art fair ever organised in India. It showcases not only the vibrant colours, creativity, and spirit of Korean and Asian contemporary art but also the depth of cultural bonds that enrich the Korea-India partnership. For art lovers, this is a rare chance to witness the creativity and diverse voices of Asia's artistic landscape on one stage. This fair is not only about seeing art, it is also about celebrating the shared cultural journey and partnership between our nations."

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Sexually Abuses Partner's Minor Son, Forces Him To Undergo Surgery on Private Parts; Accused Arrested.

Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, emphasised the power of art to bridge cultural divides and foster greater understanding among nations. He said, " This exhibition is a testament to the enduring bond between Korea and India, two nations with a deep history of cultural exchange and mutual appreciation. The artworks showcase the diversity and creativity of participating countries, from traditional forms to innovative contemporary pieces. This exhibition is not just a showcase of artistic talent; it is a symbol of our shared humanity and our commitment to creativity, innovation, and mutual respect."

This exhibition is an art platform that combines technology, tradition, and cultural content, and will comprise of a total of nine sections. These include a New Media Special Exhibition, a Masters' Special Exhibition, and presentations that reinterpret traditional Korean materials and techniques such as 'hanji' (traditional paper), gold leaf, moon jars, and mother-of-pearl, in a modern way.

The recently concluded New Media Special Exhibition captivated audiences with cutting-edge works powered by AI and interactive technology, offering a glimpse into the future of artistic expression. Alongside it, the Masters' Special Exhibition paid tribute to iconic artists from India and Korea, celebrating the depth and diversity of modern art.

From India, the exhibition featured masterpieces by S.H. Raza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, G.R. Santosh, Bose Krishnamachari, and Jagannath Panda--each reflecting unique journeys through abstraction, figuration, symbolism, and spiritual exploration. Korea was represented by the late Kim Tschang-Yeul, globally acclaimed for his "water drop" paintings; Lee Bae, known for material-based abstraction; and Kim Hyung-Dae, whose layered light works reimagine tradition.

A special highlight was artist Choi Jeong-Wook, renowned for his 'Moon Jar series' and recognised internationally, including by collectors like Bill Gates. His participation in both the Moon Jar Special Exhibition and the Masters' Special Exhibition offered Indian audiences a profound introduction to the elegance of Korean ceramics and painting.

The exhibition is on view till 28th September. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)