Rajkot, December 31: The last day of the year is to remember India's doctors, health and frontline COVID warriors, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while saluting people who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"This last day of the year is to remember India's millions of doctors, health warriors, sanitation workers, and front line corona warriors. I salute the frontline warriors who have given their lives fulfilling their duty. This year has shown that how effectively we can cope with the most difficult crisis when we are all united," said PM Modi. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing today. Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against Three Farm Laws; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says 'Kerala Will Starve if Supply of Food Items From Other States Stops'.

"Swasthya hi sampada hai (health is wealth), the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges. Farewell to the year 2020 with this new National Health Facility, highlights this year's challenges and also marks the New Year's priority," said PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister added that when there is any health injury, every aspect of life gets severely affected. Not just the family but the whole social circle is affected.

"Today, another link strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country is being added," PM Modi said. "The number of new cases of COVID-19 is decreasing in the country now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination programme in the next year," he added. Night Curfew in Delhi Ahead of New Year's Eve: No New Year 2021 Celebration Events to Take Place, No Gatherings at Public Places From 11 PM Today to 6 am on January 1; Check SOPs.

Speaking at the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said AIIMS Hospital in Rajkot is being built in 200-acre area, at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

