Thiruvananthapuram, December 31: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September this year. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the special session of State Assembly against the three farm laws. While speaking in the assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala would starve if the farmers' protest continues as the state would not get food supply from other states. Centre-Farmers' Talks Conclude, Consensus Reached on 2 Out of 4 Issues, Says Narendra Tomar; Next Meeting on January 4.

The Kerala CM stated, "The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops." He added that it was a duty of a state government to stand with protesting farmers. Vijayan also alleged that the three laws would only help big corporate houses. Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal Join Farmers' Langar for Lunch at Vigyan Bhawan, See Pics.

Tweet by ANI:

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the three farm laws brought by the Central Government. The resolution says, 'farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.' pic.twitter.com/5fTbmobaAz — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

The resolution was opposed by the lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member O Rajagopal. He said, "Similar farm laws were promised by Congress in their poll manifesto. CPI(M) also demanded to bring in such laws. Now, both parties are opposing it. Farmers shouldn't be misguided." However, the Congress and other parties extended their support to the resolution against the farm laws. Kerala ha now become the fourth state after Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi to pass a resolution against the farm laws.

A large number of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 28 at Delhi borders. They are demanding the complete rollback of the laws. Meanwhile, the seventh round of talks between leaders of farm unions and the Centre is scheduled to take place on January 4.

