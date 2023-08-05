Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Responding to the issue of cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav attributing them to infections caused by insects during the monsoon season.

Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav has claimed that the last two cheetahs died due to monsoon infection at Kuno National Park situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

Union Minister Yadav made the remark while talking to the media in Gwalior on Saturday.

“An infection caused due to the monsoon has come to our notice and we have also lost two cheetahs due to that infection. We have also shared its information with South Asia, Namibia and International experts. Now we are moving forward on its management issue,” the union minister told reporters.

Besides, when asked about the translocation of the cheetahs, the union minister said that no plan was going on in this direction.

He also said, “Regarding Kuno National Park, I want to say that all our Forest Officers, young veterinarians, are engaged with hard work for the management of the Cheetahs. It is the first year when the translocation of cheetahs has taken place and the work is going on continuously on the weather condition here and its other effects.”

“Every cheetah is our responsibility, we share our opinion with the experts from Namibia and South Africa. And I am saying this with complete confidence that we are engaged in this project with full seriousness. We are very much concerned about each cheetah. We would like this project to be successful. It was a long project in which cheetahs are about to come every year. We accept the sensitivity of the project and we will make this project successful.” he added.

Notably, a Cheetah named Dhatri (Tiblisi) died this week on Wednesday and a Cheetah named Suraj died last month on July 14.

With these, the total number of deaths of Cheetahs at Kuno Park rose to nine, including the death of three cheetah cubs. (ANI)

