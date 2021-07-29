Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and late H N Ananth Kumar's daughter created a buzz in political circles on Thursday calling JD(S) a "very strong political force", following which a pleasantly surprised regional party invited her family to join it.

"Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JDS is still a very strong political force," Vijeta Ananth Kumar tweeted, triggering speculations.

Her comment came a day after Basavaraj Bommai was sworn-in as Chief Minister, replacing B S Yediyurappa.

Along with Yediyurappa, late Ananth Kumar had played a key role in the growth of BJP in the State.

Further responding to a comment to her tweet that JD(S) is a strong political force in one or two Lok Sabha constituencies only, she said, "everything can't be measured in terms of seats alone..."

In a swift response, JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy thanked Vijeta for her comments.

She and her mother Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, who is state BJP Vice-President, will be welcomed into the party, if they wished to join, he said as he also tried to target the J P Nadda-led party for not "recognising" them.

"Senior BJP leader and former Minister Ananth Kumar's daughter, who is like a sister to me, has expressed her opinion about the future of the party stating that the JD(S) is still a very strong political force; it has in a way encouraged our party workers.

I thank her on behalf of my party and lakhs of workers," Kumaraswamy said.

"If her mother (Tejaswini Ananth Kumar) comes to our party, we will welcome her with utmost happiness, I don't know whether the BJP has recognised them or not.

If she and her mother (Vijeta and Tejaswini) come to our party we will respect and support them," he said.

Asked if is there any indication in this tweet, Kumaraswamy said, "let's see, there will be several changes in politics in the days to come. We should wait patiently."

Tejaswini was appointed as the state unit vice-president in an apparent placatory move after denying her the ticket to contest from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections, which her husband had represented.

Tejaswini was reportedly sulking after the BJP picked Tejasvi Surya as the Bangalore South candidate, and it had also left her supporters angry and agitated.

