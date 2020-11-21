Latur, Nov 21 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising vehicles and threatening people with sharp weapons and sticks in Latur district in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened near Lagaskar building on Old Ausa road on Thursday afternoon after which the arrests were made, an official said.

"The youths were drunk. The weapons have been seized. They were arrested and then released on bail," the Shivaji Chowk police station official said.

