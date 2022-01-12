Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 12 (ANI): Attacking the Congress party over sacrilege incidents in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the law and order situation has worsened under the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi CM Kejriwal, who is in Chandigarh for a two-day visit, said, "There have been growing incidents of sacrilege. The law and order situation in the state has worsened under the state government. There have been incidents of sacrilege in the state, bomb blasts happened in Punjab. If AAP forms the government, then we will ensure that the law and order situation is improved."

Also Read | India Records 1,94,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 442 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally at 4,868.

An unidentified man was beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on December 19 for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle.

Also Read | Magh Mela 2022: 7 Cops On Mela Duty Test Positive for COVID-19.

Inspector-General, Jalandhar Range, GS Dhillon had said that as per investigations there was no visible sign of sacrilege and police is investigating the allegations.

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)