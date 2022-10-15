New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that law in itself cannot solve the myriad human problems but it is just a facilitative tool to render justice.

Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud's remark came while addressing students at National Law University at the convocation ceremony in the national capital.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Boat Collides with JP Setu Pillar, All Safe Onboard.

Justice Chandrachud said that laws breathe life into our minds and expect us to behave in a civilised manner with respect to everyone, be it humans, animals or the environment and remarked that law in that sense is a communal enterprise.

"A law is not an antidote to prevailing social values. Rather, it is a means to forge a new future based on the ideals enshrined in our constitution," Justice Chandrachud said, adding that law in itself cannot solve the myriad human problems but is just a facilitative tool to render justice.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Impersonating As Indian Air Force Officer To Get Special Airport Pass Arrested.

Justice Chandrachud pointed out that delivering justice is not just reserved for judges in our country and said that law students are capable of rendering justice in their own small, but significant way.

Justice Chandrachud said that rule of law if understood and implemented properly, is a defense against oppressive structures such as patriarchy, casteism and ableism and all have parts to play. Justice Chandrachud said that one must understand that rule of law does not depend merely on the Constitution or legislation, but it largely depends on the political culture and the habits of citizens, especially, young legal professionals like you.

Justice Chandrachud also pointed out changes of time and said that during the pandemic when the court conducted virtual hearings, the number of women appearing in court proceedings dramatically increased and opined that technology has been a great enabler in liberating young women today in their access to the legal profession, which seems daunting and challenging. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)