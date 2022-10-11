Chief of Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit has recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor. CJI UU Lalit is retiring on November 8. Once his elevation is confirmed, Justice DY Chandrachud will become the 50th Chief Justice of India. Caste System Still Pervades Our Society, Says Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice DY Chandrachud's Name Recommended by CJI UU Lalit As His Successor:

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommends the name of Justice DY Chandrachud (in file pic) as his successor. Justice Chandrachud to become the 50th CJI. Chief Justice UU Lalit is retiring on November 8 this year. pic.twitter.com/p0OymLfp0n — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

