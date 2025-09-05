New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of the All Delhi Bar Associations declared a complete abstention from work from Monday onwards. This decision has been taken after the issuance of a circular by the Delhi Police for deposition of formal police witnesses from police stations.

Lawyers are saying that the circular is not in line with the final outcome of the meeting and the assurance given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 2.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Convener of the Coordination Committee, said that there is a deviation from what was assured to the lawyers. We have decided to go on strike.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary, New Delhi Bar Association, said that it has been decided that there will be a complete abstention from work from Monday onwards, and we will intensify the agitation in view of the decision of the coordination committee.

Delhi Police on Thursday issued a circular stating that only formal police witnesses may be permitted to be examined through video conferencing from a designated place for deposition.

"The examination of material police witnesses may continue to be conducted in physical mode, pending further consultations among various stakeholders," Delhi Police said.

This would ensure that while the objective of expediting proceedings and reducing delays is met, the sanctity and efficacy of the examination of crucial witnesses is also maintained. Further, in the event of any request from the defence counsel for examination of a police witness, in physical mode, the same may be considered by the learned Presiding Judge on merits.

On the other hand, the coordination committee, after a meeting said that a delegation of representatives of Coordination Committee and Bar Council of Delhi had meeting with the Union Home Minister on September 2 and apprised him about the resentment among the lawyers about the Notification issued by the LG on August 13, 2025 for deposition of police officials through video conferencing from the police station.

The committee has said that after deliberation and discussion, it was assured by the Union Home Minister that an official communication/circular shall be issued to clarify that the examination of the police station shall not take place from the police station.

On August 28, the District Court Lawyers had suspended their strike against the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) notification after a meeting of lawyers with the representative of the Government.

The strike was suspended in view of a statement issued from the office of the Commissioner of police saying that the operation of the LG's notification would only be carried out after hearing all stakeholders.

Delhi police earlier had said in a statement that concerns have been raised by members of the Bar in Delhi regarding the said notification. The co-ordination committee of All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi, through their letter dated 18th August 2025 to the Chief Minister of Delhi and vide letter of 20th August 2025 to the Hon'ble LG of Delhi, has submitted their representation on this matter.

"In view of the above, to address and resolve the concerns, it has been decided that the Union Home Minister would meet the representatives of the Bar to discuss the issue with an open mind," the statement reads.

Lawyers have been on strike since August 22, against the LG's notification for deposition of police personnel through video conferencing from the police stations. (ANI)

