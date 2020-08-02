Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) The Bulandshahr SSP has suspended a police outpost incharge for negligence in connection with the murder case of a lawyer here.

According to police, Dharmendra Chaudhary was killed by his friend Vivek over a week ago. Police had recovered the body from the accused's warehouse on Friday night.

Also Read | Bhima Koregaon Case | NIA Team Conducts Search at Noida Residence of Accused Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Also Read | Congress Asks Seniors to Guide Youth, Desist From Twitter War.

Vivek and his two servants were held on the murder charge.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said on investigation it was found that Makdoompur police outpost incharge Pramod Kumar had been “negligent” during the entire episode. His conduct was found “objectionable”, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)