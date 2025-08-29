New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The District Court lawyers suspended their strike against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's notification on Thursday, after a meeting of lawyers took place with the representative government.

The strike has been suspended in view of a statement issued by the office of the Commissioner of police saying that the operation of the LG's notification would only be carried out after hearing all stakeholders.

After the 7-hour-long meeting, it was announced that the strike had been suspended. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to meet lawyers on Monday, as he was not in Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi police said in a statement that concerns have been raised by members of the Bar Association in Delhi regarding the said notification. The co-ordination committee of All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi, through their letter dated 18th August 2025 to the Chief Minister of Delhi and vide letter of 20th August 2025 to the LG of Delhi, has submitted their representation on this matter.

"In view of the above, to address and resolve the concerns, it has been decided that the Union Home Minister would meet the representatives of the Bar to discuss the issue with an open mind," the statement reads.

Lawyers have been on strike since August 22, against the LG's notification for deposition of police personnel through video conferencing from the police stations.

Under the leadership of V K Singh, Chairman of the Coordination Committee, representatives of lawyers had a meeting with the representative of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Convener of the Coordination Committee, said that a meeting was held with the representative of Union HM. He will meet the lawyers on Monday to find a solution to the issue. Till then, the police have deferred the operation of the notification.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, said that during the meeting, lawyers and several officers of the concerned officers participated. Thereafter, a statement has been issued by the Delhi police stating that the operation of the notification would be carried out after hearing all stakeholders.

The lawyers of the District Court Bar Association were protesting against the LG's notification of August 13, for deposition of police officers through video conferencing from police stations.

During the protest at Karkardooma Court on Friday, an advocate, Ravinder Sharma, died due to a heart attack. Delhi High Court Association mourned the death of Ravinder Sharma. (ANI)

