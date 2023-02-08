Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) A lecture on the contribution of the railways in building infrastructure in the country will be organised at the Dhankya railway station here on February 11.

The lecture on the 'Contribution of Railways in Infrastructural Development of India' will mark the the 55th death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Building Due to Argument With Wife, Case Registered.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, industrialist and social worker Sumersingh Shekhawat and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari will participate in the programme, chairman of the organising committee Mohanlal Chhipa said.

Pratapbhanu Singh Shekhawat, secretary of the function committee, said those selected for the Padma awards from Rajasthan and research scholars will also be honoured on the occasion.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hits Back at Opposition, Says 'I Wear 140 Crore Indians' Trust As Protective Shield, Lies Can't Breach It'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)