Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Left parties, Congress and various people's organisations held protests here and elsewhere in Telangana on Monday as part of the nationwide strike against the central government's alleged 'anti-people' policies.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Lured Into Nude Video Call, Duped of Rs 55000 on Pretext of Uploading Clip on Social Media.

Former Congress MP Mallu Ravi and INTUC leaders attended a protest here. The CPI, CPI(M) and other Left-oriented outfits held a demonstration at Narayanaguda in the city, raising slogans against the Modi government.

Also Read | Vision To Make Goa Top Tourism Destination in India, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

They also raised slogans against the "sale" of PSUs and the new labour codes.

Attacking the NDA government, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the Centre had to "climb down" on the farm laws and that it would face further backlash over its various policies.

The leaders of various people's organisations urged the citizens to voluntarily take part in protests on Tuesday as part of the strike.

In the state-run Singareni Collieries, the attendance was thin and open cast mines were running partially, sources said.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

The South Central Zonal Council of All India LIC Employees Federation said in a release that LIC employees held a protest outside the AILICEF zonal council office.

The Telangana State Committee of CITU claimed that the strike was successful on Monday both in public and private sector organisations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)