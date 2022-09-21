Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A delegation of Shiv Sena legislators loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday and raised the issue of law and order under the Eknath Shinde-led government and highlighted problems being faced by farmers.

The delegation, led by Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, also submitted a memorandum listing their grievances and demands.

The memorandum highlighted six points of which four were instances of law and order related to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde camp, while one was linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, a bête noire of the Thackeray family.

The sixth complaint was against Navneet Rana, an independent Lok Sabha MP, and her MLA- husband Ravi Rana -- both of whom had run-ins with the Shiv Sena during the tenure of the erstwhile Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Rana couple was arrested in April over a row on recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' in suburban Bandra. They were charged with sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

The rebel group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the faction headed by Thackeray have been at loggerheads ever since the rebellion in the party in June.

The delegation also highlighted grievances of farmers and said while a delay in rains in June led to late sowing, excess showers in July caused damage to crops.

It said insurance companies did not visit agriculture fields for more than a month to assess damage to crops despite instructions that inspections should be completed in 72 hours.

Fifteen Sena lawmakers - both members of the Assembly and the Council - and the party's Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut signed the memorandum.

