New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh reviewed the implementation of the 10 GW Renewable Energy Project along with its evacuation plan yesterday at Leh.

"Recollecting the announcement of Prime Minister to set up 7.5 GW Solar Park in Ladakh (subsequently enhanced to 10 GW), the Power Minister sought the support of LG, Ladakh to sort out the land issues in setting up of 10 GW of Renewable Energy project in Ladakh at identified areas of Pang," the Power Ministry said in a statement.

As per Ministry, the LG of Ladakh assured to extend the support for providing land for setting up of 10 GW renewable energy project.

The required transmission system along with the battery energy storage system for providing round the clock power was also reviewed.

RK Mathur, The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power, Secretary (Power), Secretary (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy) and representatives of CEA, POWERGRID, SECI, Border Roads Organisation were present at the meeting.

The Ministry in a release said, "Major outcomes of the meeting are 20,000 acres of land at Pang would be provided immediately by UT of Ladakh for setting up of Renewable Energy Park, while the availability of other 20,000 acres of land at Pang would be explored based on inputs provided by SECI."

MNRE will send a team to Ladakh within a week to thrash out issues with the support of the Ladakh administration.

The UT of Ladakh will receive revenue per annum on account of leasing of the land allocated for the setting up of the renewable energy project.

CPSEs within MoP will undertake CSR activities for development in the region.

5 GW of transmission link from Pang (Leh)-Kaithal (Haryana) along with 12 GWh of Battery Energy Storage will provide 76 per cent utilization of transmission capacity and would evacuate 13 GW of Renewable Energy Generation (9 GWp Solar + 4 GW Wind)

Out of 12 GWh battery energy storage, about 1- 2 GWh will be developed as part of the transmission element to keep the line charged during the period of no generation, while the remaining battery energy storage could be developed as part of the generation element.

POWERGRID would revise their DPR for setting up of 5 GW transmission link including 2 GWh of battery energy storage and AC system strengthening in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to provide renewable energy power within Ladakh and also to Jammu & Kashmir.

MNRE would move a proposal for providing a Central Grant for the development of the above transmission link as part of the Green Energy Corridor.

The transmission link should be completed within 5 years, said the ministry. (ANI)

