New Delhi, November 16: Ahead of the new year, the central government employees may get good news as the Narendra Modi government is likely to a hike in the House Rent Allowance (HRA). The announcement could be made in early January 2022. The Finance Ministry had already initiated planning on increasing the HRA of central government employees, reported Jagran.com.

The move is likely to benefit over 11.56 lakh Indian Railways employees. Reports claimed that the proposal has also been sent to the Railway Board for approval. After the nod of the board, employees will get their hiked HRA in January 2022. The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association and the National Federation of Railwaymen are demanding that the government increase the HRA with effect from January 2021. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Major Hike in Salary for Central Govt Employees as DA Rate Reaches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

Notably, cities with over 50 lakh population come under ‘X’ category, cities with over five lakh population come under ‘Y’ category and cities with less than five lah come population come under ‘Z’ category. With the hike, the minimum HRA for ‘X’ category cities will be Rs 5400, for ‘Y’ category cities, it will be Rs 3,600 and Rs 180 for ‘Z’ category cities. An increase in Dearness allowance will lead to an increase in HRA and Transport Allowance (TA). 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

Days ahead of Diwali 2021, the central government increased the DA and Dearness Relief (DR) from 28 percent to 31 percent of the basic pay. The hike also applied to civilian employees paid from the Defence Services. The move benefitted over 47 lakh employees and over 68 lakh pensioners. Notably, If DA is increased to 25 percent, HRA have to be increased and the HRA cannot be more than 30 percent of the basic salary.

