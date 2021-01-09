Udhagamandalam (TN) Jan 9 (PTI) A leopard spotted moving around in a residential area in this tourist town since last night created panic among the residents, who demanded on Saturday that forest department officials trap it.

The residents spotted pug marks in front of their homes and dead dogs on the street this morning.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot on being informed and tried to convince them that the dogs might have been attacked by some other animals.

However CCTV footage from some houses showed the feline moving around the area since last night.

The residents then demanded that the department set a trap for the leopard and take it away from there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)