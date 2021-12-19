Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Panic gripped residents here on Sunday as a leopard strayed into a posh a colony, forcing people to remain indoors.

However, the animal did not harm anyone.

The big cat kept climbing from one house to other in Malviya Nagar area even as people took his photos and videos from indoors.

After three hours of struggle, forest officials managed to tranquilise the leopard.

Officials said the leopard will be released in the forest area again after it gains consciousness.

