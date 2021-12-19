Maharashtra, December 19: In the latest development, forest department officials have arrested 5 people from Naav village in Kolhapur for poaching a sambar deer and cooking its meat on Saturday. The 5 men have been sent to 3-day forest custody by the Patan court.

The accused have been identified as Sitaram Shende, Vishal Pawar, Ashok Vichare, Mahendra Jagtap, and Anand Vichare, all residents of Naav village. "As per the tip-off, we conducted a raid and arrested 5 accused from the Naav village for hunting a sambar deer and then cooking its meat. We are investigating the case further," reported TOI, quoting forest ranger Sandip Jopale as saying. Three Poachers Arrested for Allegedly Killing Palm Civet Cats of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in UP.

Reportedly, the poachers were caught on the trap cameras set for research purposes in the buffer zone of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The poachers were seen with guns, sticks, and a torch, and they were walking in the core zone of the forest. Locals claimed that the 5 accused are regular hunters.

