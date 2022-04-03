Jalpaiguri (WB), Apr 3 (PTI) A leopard that strayed into a residential area and entered a villager's home in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district had been tranquilised and rescued, forest officials said on Sunday. Panic had gripped Uttar Khalpara village in the Mal subdivision of the district on Saturday evening when the leopard had sneaked into the house of one Amal Roy, and hid under a bed.

A team of officers from Kranti police outpost along with forest department employees reached the spot around midnight, and managed to put the big cat to sleep with a tranquiliser.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Citizens Kill Russian Soldiers By Feeding Them Poisoned Cake and Alcohol, Says Report.

Nobody sustained any injury during the incident, a forest official said.

The leopard was taken to a welfare centre in Lataguri where it will be treated and then released in the wild habitat, the official added.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 2nd Roza of Ramadan on April 4 in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)