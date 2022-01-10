Nagpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A leopardess was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Nagpur-Ramtek national highway, a forest department official said on Monday.

Bharat Singh Hada, DCF, Nagpur Forest Division, said the incident took place near Kandri mine on Sunday evening and the leopardess was around 6-month-old.

The animal's head was crushed by a four-wheeler and a post mortem was conducted during the day, he added.

