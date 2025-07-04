New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday hailed the inauguration of the Chief Minister's 'Jan Sewa Sadan' and stated that its cost is less than "the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal."

Kapil Mishra mentioned that the 'Jan Sewa Sadan' is opened for the cameras and media persons to see the arrangements made for the common people.

The Delhi Minister informed that the tender for the 'Jan Sewa Sadan' is "public", unlike the "Sheesh Mahal's tender document".

"The Chief Minister's 'Jan Sewa Sadan' has been inaugurated today. Today is the first day. It is open for the media and cameras to see all the arrangements made for the common people. After 11 years, the CM's residence or office has been opened for the people... The whole 'Jan Sewa Sadan' has been built at a cost which is less than the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal... Its tender document is also public, unlike the Sheesh Mahal's tender document... All the grievances of the people of Delhi will be heard and recorded here", Kapil Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the CM's 'Jan Seva Sadan' in New Delhi. On the occasion, havan was performed at the CM camp office during which her husband Manish Gupta and son Nikunj were present.

On July 2, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a tender worth Rs 60 lakh for the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence.

The renovation work is focused on Bungalow Number 1, where the Chief Minister will be residing. A second bungalow, Bungalow Number 2, has also been allotted to her, which will be used as a camp office.

According to the tender, the renovation is mainly related to electrical and interior fittings. The bungalow will be equipped with five televisions at a cost of Rs 9.3 lakh and fourteen air conditioners worth Rs 7.7 lakh. The plan also includes installing fourteen CCTV cameras for Rs 5.74 lakh and a UPS system for Rs 2 lakh to ensure a continuous power supply. (ANI)

