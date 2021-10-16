Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey is trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Khandey is among the top militants whom the security forces are targeting since a hitlist was released by police in August this year.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

"LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter," he tweeted.

