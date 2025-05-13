Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) The Left Front on Tuesday took out a rally in Kolkata against "war hysteria and terrorism" and to seek communal harmony among the people.

The procession was organised after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The rally was led by Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim and other leaders of the front.

Front constituents CPI(M), CPI, Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI(ML) Liberation, SUCI (C) were among the political parties which participated in the rally from Esplanade to Sealdah in central Kolkata.

Maintaining that "those who want war do not go to the battlefield and those who go to war do not want it, the participants displayed posters and festoons which spoke of peace and harmony.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' early May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam attack.

