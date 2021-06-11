Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha chaired a series of high-level meetings on Friday to review the COVID-19 containment measures in the Union Territory.

The meetings at the Civil Secretariat here were attended by the members of the Covid Task Force, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officials.

Emphasising on conducting the vaccination drive against the viral disease on a mission mode, the LG fixed June 30 as the deadline for a 100-per cent saturation of the first dose of vaccination for the 45-plus age group.

He also directed the officials to ensure that 30 per cent of the targeted population in the 18-44 age group is administered the first dose of the vaccine by July 15.

Taking a district-wise appraisal of the Covid situation, the LG suggested a host of measures to the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, SPs and the health department to bring down the positivity rate across the Union Territory.

Taking note of the declining Covid positivity rate in most of the districts, he observed that the collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders, coupled with a comprehensive surveillance of the viral disease, decentralisation of the healthcare system, the accelerated vaccination drive, rigorous testing for early case detection, prompt contact-tracing, effective clinical management of Covid, continuous augmentation of the healthcare infrastructure, human resources and the committed efforts of the doctors, paramedics and other corona warriors have yielded favourable results in controlling the spread of the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

On areas with a low vaccination rate, the LG directed the DCs concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan in coordination with the police and the civil administration to accelerate the vaccination drive.

Districts with a scope for improvement need to go the extra mile to achieve the desired results, he added.

Sinha directed for the constitution of joint teams of the police, district administration and health department for special enforcement drives and spreading continuous awareness through announcements regarding adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, besides conducting door-to-door vaccination and involving the community elders to complement the administration's efforts.

He asked the police department to distribute face masks amongst the violators at the checkpoints. The message should be clear that the aim is not only penalising but also protecting people, he added.

Now that the impact of the viral disease has been controlled to a greater extent, it has to be ensured that the Covid management measures and development activities are carried on while following the standard operating procedure (SOP), Sinha said.

"We have to accelerate the development work and build a strong economy with innovative, concrete and resolute policies and their implementation," he added.

Atal Dullo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, gave a detailed briefing to the LG on a scientific data-driven analysis and other important aspects of Covid management. He informed that the Covid positivity rate in Jammu and Kashmir has gone down to 2.2 per cent.

