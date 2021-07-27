Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hosted a banquet for President Ram Nath Kovind and his family at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

Apart from the LG, his advisors and senior officials of the Army, police and civil administration were present at the banquet hosted in the honour of the President who is on a four-day visit to the Union territory, the officials said.

The President is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Kovind arrived here on Sunday and was scheduled to visit the Kargil War Memorial in Drass area of Ladakh Union territory on Monday on the occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas -- celebrating India's win over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

However, the President's flight could not take off from here due to bad weather and instead laid a wreath at Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The President presided over an annual convocation of Kashmir University at SKICC here on Tuesday. Later, he visited the headquarters of the Army's Chinar or 15 Corps at Badamibagh Cantonment here.

