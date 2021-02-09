Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a livelihood generation training programme in the banking and financial sector, and said the youth needs to develop skills in this segment to capitalise on the vast opportunities.

The government's objective is to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce, and create a strong environment for professionals and technical skill development in Jammu and Kashmir by encouraging entrepreneurship with progress, expansion and fulfilling the aspirations of the youth, he said.

Sinha launched the Livelihood Generation Training Program in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector envisaged under an MoU signed between the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Mission Youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said that the government is opening up new employment avenues for the youth in the BFSI sector.

He observed that the BFSI sector has received a major boost due to consumers becoming more aware about various investment options. This has unleashed the vast potential of this sector for different sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere, Sinha said.

Underscoring the significant opportunities being offered by the banking sector, he said that various reforms have created an investor friendly environment and transformed the banking sector into a critical part of the economy.

"Our youth needs to develop skills in banking and financial sector to capitalise on vast opportunities," Sinha said.

Addressing the shortlisted candidates for the Mutual Fund Advisors' Capsule course, he said that the short term training programme will help them to begin their journey as entrepreneurs, thereby creating wealth for themselves and opportunities for many more youth.

"This is a lifetime opportunity for your career. Like a qualified professional, you need to understand the fund's purpose and specifics and know which fund matches the interest of the investor. Later on, the certificate required from the National Securities Markets Institute (NISM) will also help you in that,” he said.

Calling upon the pioneers in the BFSI sector, the Lt Governor said that "70 percent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir is below 35 years of age. Our very large talent pool is ready for skill development related to financial education".

"You train them and provide them job according to their skill level. My focus is clear that the entire process of skill development should culminate into Jobs, not just limited to training and I want it to be embodied from the beginning of this first batch”.

