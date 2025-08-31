Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Sunday said that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will "take steps" to make Mata Vaishnodevi pilgrimage yatra "secure" in the future days after more than 30 people lost their lives in a landslide that took place near Ardhkuwari on August 26

Kumar told ANI on Sunday, "Seven people who were injured are stable now. A satisfactory treatment is going on for them. This is a painful, sad and regrettable incident. Almost 35-36 people lost their lives. I express my gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha for constituting a 3-member committee for an in-depth inquiry . This is not a casual yatra. LG Manoj Sinha will take steps to make this yatra secure in the future."

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping To Hold Key Talks Today in Tianjin on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit Sidelines.

Sharma visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Hospital to meet the injured a day earlier and urged hospital authorities to "provide the best care for all"

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide that occurred on August 26 near Adhkuwari en route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Also Read | Amit Shah To Inaugurate Development Projects in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Today.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, according to an official order.

The committee has been tasked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), it said.

The order has stated that the Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future, the order said.

The order came following the August 26 landslide, which occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple located on the way to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, claiming more than 30 lives and injuring 20 others. The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)