Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed for the involvement of people in awareness campaigns to combat the pandemic.

He impressed upon the officials to ensure proper implementation of Covid norms among the people.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the Covid containment measures taken at the district level including functionality of war rooms, Covid helplines, IEC campaign regarding Covid appropriate behaviour, distribution of Covid kits, besides facilities for extending assistance to people in need, an official statement said.

The LG also took stock of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group and the precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers as well as for those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Deputy commissioners and other officials concerned were directed to widely publicise Covid helpline and other emergency contact numbers, the statement said.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise analysis of COVID-19 situation, status of testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the UT, besides the status of bed occupancy in the designated hospitals, it said.

It was informed that five districts -- Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Poonch -- have completed the 100 percent coverage of first dose of vaccination in the 15-18 age group, besides 70 percent of the total targeted population in this category has been inoculated with the first dose across the UT, the statement said.

