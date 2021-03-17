Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting here to review the progress being made on the Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects, an official spokesperson said.

During the review meeting, Sinha asked the concerned functionaries to make a visible impact while working with high professionalism and clear vision, he said.

Laying special emphasis on accelerating the approval of the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) and tender allotment process, the Lt governor directed chief executive officers of the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) for constituting a technical committee for early vetting of DPRs of the projects.

Directions were also issued to reduce the completion time of projects by taking up multiple works simultaneously, the spokesperson said.

The Lt governor called for putting dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility and enhancing the administrative efficiency, besides maintaining inter-departmental coordination to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern and sustainable cities.

While reviewing the progress on installation of advertisement panels, Sinha observed that communication and feedback is the highest priority of administration and directed the officers for engaging in continuous communication with the public.

While reviewing the Smart Poles project under the Jammu Smart City Limited, he directed CEO JSCL for keeping a feature for expansion in scale of the project in the future.

The Lt governor also reviewed the improvement of road network component of the Jammu Smart City projects and directed for completing the survey at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

He also asked the concerned officers to give due care and attention to reducing inconvenience to the public while executing the work.

For proper implementation of the Smart City projects, Sinha directed for creating in-house capacity for increasing efficiency, he said, adding that Sinha set project-wise timelines for completion of various projects.

