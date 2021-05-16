Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here and directed the management to operationalise the additional 100-bedded COVID ward at the earliest, an official spokesman said.

Sinha visited the GMC to review COVID clinical management measures being undertaken by the hospital administration, he said.

While reviewing the progress being made for establishing an additional 100-bedded COVID ward, the Lt Governor directed the principal and senior doctors of the GMC Jammu to ensure the operationalisation of the facility at the earliest.

He also enquired about COVID care facilities, availability of oxygen support beds, functionality of oxygen generation plants, besides compliance of earlier directions including regular rounds of HoDs and senior doctors in the wards to examine the patients, the spokesman said.

Emphasising on strengthening the healthcare workforce, Sinha directed for hiring additional paramedical staff, besides rational utilisation of existing resources to ensure effective patient care management.

He stressed on optimised supportive care for coronavirus patients and round the clock care by the hospital staff, the spokesman said.

Principal GMC Shashi Sudhan Sharma informed the Lt Governor that as many as 250 nurses would join the facility within three days, substantially adding to the available healthcare workforce.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) 500-bedded under construction COVID hospital site at Bhagwati Nagar here and took first-hand appraisal of the on-going work.

The fully air-conditioned make-shift facility with 125 ICU beds and ventilators will be completed by May 25, the spokesman said.

While inquiring about the patient-care facilities to be made available at the said COVID care hospital, the Lt Governor was informed by the officers of DRDO about installation of oxygen generation plant, triage facility, availability of doctors, paramedics and other important aspects of the COVID care management.

The Lt Governor directed the health department to provide all support to DRDO, including arrangements of health related facilities, hiring and posting of doctors, paramedics, and other healthcare workforce well before the formal functioning of the hospital, the spokesman said.

Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tanks with a capacity of 40 metric tonnes (2 tanks of 20 metric tonnes each) would be installed in this COVID care facility, besides the whole structure is prefabricated and fire retardant, he said.

The DRDO is setting up a 500-bedded COVID facility, one each in Srinagar and Jammu, which will substantially increase the COVID dedicated bed availability in J-K, the spokesman said.

