New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, adding that they placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility.

"Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," tweeted Prime Minister.

Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour.

Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID protocols.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

