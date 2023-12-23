Bengaluru, December 23: The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. ‘Wear What You Want’: Karnataka Hijab Ban to Be Withdrawn, Announces CM Siddaramaiah

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines. "CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said. ‘Clothing Is Individual Choice’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says Ban on Hijab To Be Lifted in State

"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment," he said. The BJP state chief said it was crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices.

