Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) organised a unique tribute event titled (Let's Start the Light of Devotion) at Shimla's historic Ridge Ground to honour the nation's soldiers.

The event saw the lighting of ceremonial lamps in remembrance of brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. The organisers emphasised that Diwali should not only be a festival of lights but also a festival of gratitude dedicated to those who illuminate the nation through their sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh made an emotional appeal to the people of the state.

"Every household should light a lamp for fallen soldiers this Diwali to honour their sacrifice and remind future generations of their valour. On the occasion of Diwali, every household should light a lamp in memory of the deceased soldiers," she said.

"This will ensure that the sacrifices of our brave soldiers are never forgotten and will remind future generations that the peace and security we enjoy today exist because of their courage and sacrifice," Pratibha Singh said.

"Those who fought and laid down their lives on the borders for the country deserve our deepest respect. By lighting even a single lamp in their name, we can salute their bravery and acknowledge the grief and contribution of countless families behind our secure lives," she added.

Speaking to the media, Pratibha Singh also stated that the party leadership had reviewed the on-ground situation and that a detailed report has been submitted to the high command.

"Further action will be taken as per the directions of the high command, and both the party and the administration will honour that decision," she said.

She further made a heartfelt appeal to the youth, urging them not to remember fallen soldiers only in words but through actions and empathy.

"We have become too busy with our daily lives, but it is essential to keep alive the spirit of unity and sacrifice among the youth," she said.

"Those who will stand up to protect the country in the future are our true heroes. Recognising them and supporting their families is our collective duty," she said.

Event organiser Himanshi, speaking to the media, explained the motive behind the initiative.

"This Diwali, we want people to see light not just as a symbol of festivity but as a beacon of remembrance for our martyrs," she said.

"We appeal to citizens to take local initiatives, honour the families of soldiers, and spread the message of lighting a lamp for the martyrs in every home," said Himanshi.

"Let's celebrate Diwali as a festival of remembrance -- every lamp lit is a tribute to those who protected our nation."

The event concluded with hundreds of lamps illuminating the Ridge Ground symbolising unity, remembrance, and national gratitude. Organisers said that feedback from the event and ground observations have been shared with senior authorities, and further steps will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

