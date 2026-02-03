Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Light to moderate rains and snow were recorded at several places across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and dense fog at isolated locations, particularly in the low hills and plains.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, light to moderate rain and snow occurred at a few places in the state between Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Kalpa recorded the highest snowfall of 10.5 cm, followed by Keylong (7.5 cm) and Sangla (6.5 cm). Manali received the highest rainfall at 22 mm during the period .

Minimum temperatures remained largely above normal by 2-6 degrees Celsius at many stations. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was reported from Una and Paonta Sahib at 23 degrees Celsius.

Very dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, while shallow fog was reported in Una. Gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 39 kmph were recorded at Seobagh. Thunderstorm and lightning activity was reported from Bhuntar, though no hailstorm, cold day or severe cold day conditions were observed.

The IMD said the prevailing weather conditions are influenced by a western disturbance currently seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of February 5.

In its forecast, the IMD said light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places in the state on February 3 and February 9, while isolated light rain or snow may occur over high hills on February 6 and 8. Dry weather is expected to prevail on February 4, 5 and 7.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise over the subsequent days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to rise gradually after the next 24 hours.

The department has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Chamba on February 3. Dense fog is also likely at isolated pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather, and follow advisories issued by the state government, the IMD stated. (ANI)

