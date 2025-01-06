New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday with parts of the city receiving light rainfall and the mercury settling at a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The fog cover thinned out, improving morning visibility on roads.

Dense fog in the capital reduced morning visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight cancellations and diversions, and trains being delayed.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the normal for this time of the year, at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

At 5.30 am, the visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 300 metres, it said.

Some parts of the city received light rain in the morning.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain throughout the day. It has issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 320 (very poor) at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.

