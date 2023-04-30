New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 66 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Gas Leak in Ludhiana: Nine Killed, 10 Injured After Gas Leakage Reported From Factory in Giaspura Area (Watch Video).

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, it said.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode Today: Amit Shah at Mumbai, JP Nadda in Karnataka and Rajnath Singh in Delhi To Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Monthly Radio Programme.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33. 1 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)