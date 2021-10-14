Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall may occur in Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday due to a Western Disturbance and low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, a meteorological official said.

As a result of both the systems, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on October 16-17 in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan, Radheshyam Sharma, director of Met Centre, Jaipur said on Thursday.

There is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in Bikaner division during this period. The effect of this system will end from October 18-19, he said.

Sharma added that due to the new low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, easterly winds will prevail over most parts of the state from October 16-17.

