Patna, Apr 24 (PTI) Cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Bihar helped to keep the maximum temperature below 35 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places in East Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, West Champaran, Nawasa, Nalanda, Bhojpur and Buxar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dressed in 'Mundu', Holds Roadshow in Kerala's Kochi (Watch Video).

Light rain is also expected at some places even on Tuesday, MeT department official said.

Dehri (Rohtas) and Buxar recorded the state's highest day temperature at 34.8 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday while it was 34.2 degrees C in Siwan and 34 degrees Celsius at Nawada, the MeT department.

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: BJP MLA Raghumani Singh Quits Government Post, Becomes Fourth Party Legislator To Resign in 12 Days.

Patna was cooler at 32.7 degrees Celsius with cloudy sky. Gaya recorded the maximum temperature at 33.6 Celsius, followed by Bhagalpur at 33.5 C, Jamui at 33.1 C and 33 degrees Celsius at Aurangabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)