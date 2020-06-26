Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to heavy rainfall, with Lohawat in Jodhpur recording a maximum of 7 cm rains till Friday morning, the MeT department said.

Osian in Jodhpur and Kushalgarh in Banswara recorded 6 cm and 5 cm of rain respectively. Several other places recorded below 5 cm rains, it said.

Churu, Dabok in Udaipur and Jaipur recorded 16.2 mm, 7.3 mm and 3.2 mm rainfall during the day, according to the weather department here.

In Bikaner, the maximum temperature was recorded close to 42.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate rains are likely at several places in the state till tomorrow.

