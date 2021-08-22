Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Light to moderate rain or thundershower occurred at many places in western Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the eastern part of the state on Sunday, the meteorological department office here said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places, it added.

There was rainfall in Baghpat, Sambhal, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Deoria, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Saharanpur and Bijnor.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded by the Fatehgarh observatory (35.8 degrees Celsius).

The weather office said heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Rains or thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern UP and a few places over the western part of the state on August 24 and 25, it added.

