Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) There was light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning being witnessed in isolated areas.

According to the meteorological department office here, there was monsoon rains in Jhansi, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Bahraich, Kannauj, Etah, Lalitpur, Jaunpur, Kheri, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Hamirpur, Aligarh, Pilibhit and Jalaun.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Kheri (35.6 degrees Celsius), while the lowest was in Etawah (21.2 degrees Celsius).

The weather office said rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Saturday.

It warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places in the state.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over western UP and at a few places in the eastern part on July 25, the Met said.

